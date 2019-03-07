Home Business

L&T Construction bags large contracts from multiple clients in domestic market

L&T said, its GeoStructure business has secured an order from CMRL for the Central Square underground space development.

Published: 07th March 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its construction arm has bagged "large" contracts from multiple clients in the domestic market.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts were in "large" category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

The buildings and factories business has secured an order for the construction of campus development of IIT Hyderabad at Kandi, Telangana, L&T said in BSE filing.

L&T said its buildings and factories business has received another order from an Indian Real Estate development company for the construction of "Asset 13 project" at Aerocity, New Delhi.

The project consists of hotel building, office complex, international conference and business centre as well as multi-level car parking spaces.

The project has to be completed in 22.5 months.

The company further said that the business has secured add-on orders from some of its existing projects.

Its metallurgical and material handling business has secured an order from BHEL for Ash Handling Plant (AHP) to be installed at NTPC, Patratu Thermal Power Plant located in Jharkhand.

L&T said, its GeoStructure business has secured an order from CMRL for the Central Square underground space development.

The scope includes construction of diaphragm walls and three basements.

Shares of L&T were trading 2.13 per cent up at Rs 1,343 apiece on BSE.

