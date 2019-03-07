Home Business

New Delhi plays down US move to withdraw preferential trade treatment to India

The commerce ministry has played down the US move to withdraw preferential trade treatment to India. 

Published: 07th March 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 11:15 AM

Donald Trump

Donald Trump. (Photo | AFP)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the US government decided to withdraw preferential trade treatment to India, officials claim that negotiations with the US government are not possible without sweetening the deal for e-commerce companies.

“There were many trade barriers in the last one year. However, two important reasons why the negotiations failed were two issues, one related to data localisation by US companies, and the other the recent amendment to e-commerce policies. Both were sticking points,” a senior official from the commerce ministry said.

The government had introduced new e-commerce rules in India which bar online retailers from selling products via vendors in which they have an equity interest, and also from making deals with sellers to sell exclusively on their platforms.

This had plunged Amazon and Walmart’s local operations into disarray, as the retailers were struggling to comply with new restrictions in a key growth market.

Amazon, which had bought the majority stake in Flipkart, had pulled thousands of products offline. As per industry estimates, sales of roughly 400,000 items were temporarily affected, including Amazon’s devices, such as the Kindle, Fire TV Stick, and Echo speakers.

E-commerce analysts claimed that it would take months for Amazon and Walmart to adapt to the new retail environment, and it would eventually impact their revenue growth in the coming months. “The US counterpart has already flagged these concerns. They wanted these terms to be relaxed as these companies had made huge investments in India and the amendment was the sticking point of the negotiation between the two countries. I do not think any negotiation is possible without reconsidering on that part,” the official added.

However, with polls round the corner, and amid pressure from organisations like The Confederation of All India Traders, which represents small retailers and domestic players like Reliance, it is unlikely that the government can tweak these norms ahead of the elections. 

Government plays down US move

The commerce ministry has played down the US move to withdraw preferential trade treatment to India.  “The withdrawal will not have a significant impact on India’s exports to the US,” Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said, adding that India did not plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

