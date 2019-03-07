NPCI issues 64 million RuPay cards, aims to grow international acceptance

By PTI

MUMBAI: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) Thursday said it has issued over 64 million RuPay global cards, since 2014 and focusing on growing its international acceptance.

RuPay card network in the country issues global cards that run on the Discover Network when used outside the country.

"We have been focusing on growing international acceptance for our 64 million RuPay global card consumers. The acceptance of the global cards with the partnership of Discover has reached 41 million plus merchants, across 190 countries and is constantly growing," NPCI's chief operating officer, Praveena Rai, said in a release.

The RuPay global debit and credit cards are currently issued by 40 banks.

They can be used for purchases at merchant locations and cash withdrawals on the Discover Global Network at countries like USA, Singapore, Sri Lanka where cardholders travel.

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.