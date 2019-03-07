Home Business

Sensex extends gains on positive domestic cues

Among the Sensex constituents, Larsen and Toubro emerged as the top performer with a gain of 2.76 per cent after the company announced winning large contracts from domestic clients.

Published: 07th March 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

File Image of BSE. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rising for the fourth straight session, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed almost 90 points to close at 36,725.42 in choppy trade Thursday amid a strengthening rupee and sustained foreign fund inflows.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty edged higher by over 5 points to close at 11,058.20.

Among the Sensex constituents, Larsen and Toubro emerged as the top performer with a gain of 2.76 per cent after the company announced winning large contracts from domestic clients.

Other gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Mahindra and Mahindra, Axis Bank, ITC, SBI, HDFC, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, TCS, Tata Steel and Reliance, rising up to 1.77 per cent.

On the other hand, Coal India, Sun Pharma, NTPC, ONGC and Yes Bank were among the major laggards, declining up to 3.09 per cent.

Other losers were Vedanta, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints.

Of the 30 Sensex scrips, 12 ended with gains while 18 saw losses.

The Sensex started off the day on the positive note at 36,744.02 and hit a high of 36,830.25 and a low of 36,590.88.

It finally settled at 36,725.42 -- 89.32 points, or 0.24 per cent higher.

The broader NSE Nifty opened at 11,077.95 and rose further to 11,089.05 in intra-day trade.

The gauge touched the day's lowest level at 11,027.10. It closed at 11,058.20, showing a rise of 5.20 points, 0.05 per cent.

Investor sentiment got a major boost from a constant rise in the Indian rupee, which was trading 28 paise higher at 69.89 against the US dollar intra-day.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,130.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 878.45 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets showed weakness, tracking lower Wall Street stocks and awaiting fresh developments on the China-US trade front.

A weaker-than-expected private US jobs data pulled US stocks lower.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Larsen and Toubro NSE Nifty Sensex Nifty BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp