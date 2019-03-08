Home Business

Direct tax collection to fall short by Rs 70,000 crore

NEW DELHI: Despite the aggressive tax collection drive and downward revision of tax targets in the interim budget, the government’s direct tax revenue is expected to fall short by Rs 70,000 crore. This, coupled with disappointing GST numbers, may lead to a higher-than-projected fiscal deficit, officials fear.
According to Finance Ministry officials, direct tax revenue so far is at Rs 8.4 lakh crore. Although collection is expected to peak in the last few days, the revenue department is skeptical on whether it can reach the “ambitious target”.

“The direct tax collection had been good... However, the target was very ambitious. We expect that it will fall short by Rs 70,000 crore. If GST numbers do not see big improvement, which seem unlikely, even the revised fiscal deficit target is difficult to meet,” a senior official in the ministry told TNIE.

We had reported on February that post the final revision, fiscal deficit may go up by another 0.1 per cent on account of slippages in tax collection and any deviation from divestment target. How this pans out will become clearer when the next government presents its budget in July.

Officials also note that direct tax revenue growth is 12.2 per cent so far, as against the revised full year goal of 19.8 per cent growth. “We expect Rs 1.5 lakh crore advance tax payments by companies in Q4,” said an official source.

Despite various schemes, shortfall in GST revenue of an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore had forced the government to revise downwards its gross tax revenue target by over Rs 23,066 crore in the revised estimates for the current fiscal year despite a better-than-expected direct tax collection. In the Interim Budget, the government revised the GST target for the year from Rs 7.44 lakh crore to Rs 6.44 lakh crore, which insiders had flagged as ‘still difficult to achieve’.

