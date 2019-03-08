Home Business

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues

The rupee, meanwhile, was depreciated 13 paise against US dollar to 70.13. The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.71 per cent to USD 65.83 per barrel.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex Friday started on a negative note tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid heavy selling by domestic institutional investors and depreciating rupee.

After falling over 100 points, the 30-share index was trading 64.70 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 36,660.72. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 19.90 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 11,038.30.

Sensex had climbed 89.32 points or 0.24 per cent to finish at 36,725.42 in the previous session, while the broader NSE Nifty inched up 5.20 points or 0.05 per cent to 11,058.20.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early session include Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Infosys, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Asian Paints and RIL, falling up to 2.30 per cent.

On the other hand, NTPC, M&M, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, SBI, HUL, TCS and L&T were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,137.85 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 925.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

According to traders, heavy DII outflow, weak global cues after the European Central Bank (ECB) has slashed its forecast for economic growth and inflation in the 19-country eurozone, and depreciating domestic currency against the US dollar weighed on investor sentiment here.

The ECB now expects growth of 1.1 per cent this year, down from its earlier forecast for 1.7 per cent.

Inflation is also expected to be lower, at 1.2 per cent compared with 1.6 per cent forecast earlier.

The central bank's President Mario Draghi announced the reduction after Thursday's policy meeting, where the bank took several steps to support a weakening economy.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.48 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index cracked 2.90 per cent higher, Kospi was down 1.04 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.83 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.78 per cent lower on Thursday.

The rupee, meanwhile, was depreciated 13 paise against US dollar to 70.13. The benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.71 per cent to USD 65.83 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stock market Mumbai Sensex Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp