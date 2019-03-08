Sugar sector to get Rs 12,900 crore soft loans for ethanol capacity creation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major boost to the sugar industry, the Union Cabinet on Thursday announced an additional soft loan of Rs 12,900 crore to sugar mills for the creation of ethanol capacity and another Rs 2,600 crore to molasses-based standalone distilleries.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“To augment ethanol capacity, the government has approved additional funds. These additional funds will be in two tranches — Rs 2,790 crore and Rs 565 crore,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the Cabinet meeting. He added that these funds are part of the government’s support for the stress in the sugar sector. “They (mills) have some stress and outstanding dues. The government is trying to augment the income of mills,” Jaitley explained.

In June 2018, the government had announced a soft loan of Rs 4,400 crore and provided an interest subvention of Rs 1,332 crore to mills over a period of five years, including a moratorium of one year to augment ethanol output.

As per industry estimates, sugarcane dues have crossed Rs 20,000 crore till February of this marketing year.

In another decision, the Cabinet allowed an Alternative Mechanism to decide on the timing, price and quantum of shares of a state-run company to be put on the block for outright sale.

“The CCEA has approved delegation of the following Alternative Mechanism in all cases of strategic disinvestment of CPSEs where CCEA has given ‘in principle’ approval for strategic disinvestment,” an official statement said. The move will facilitate quick decision-making and obviate the need for multiple instances of CCEA approval for the same CPSE.