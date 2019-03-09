Home Business

Ashok Leyland bags order from Gujarat for 1,290 buses

This order comes closely after the company received orders to supply 2,580 buses from different state transport undertakings recently.

Published: 09th March 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Ashok Leyland buses used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland, leading commercial vehicle maker, has bagged an order from GSRTC (Gujarat State Roadways Corporation) for supplying 1,290 buses, said a statement on Friday. This order comes closely after the company received orders to supply 2,580 buses from different state transport undertakings recently.

Speaking about this order, Vinod K Dasari, MD, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from GSRTC. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India.”According to the statement, Ashok Leyland is currently the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Leyland Gujarat GSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp