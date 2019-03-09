Ashok Leyland bags order from Gujarat for 1,290 buses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ashok Leyland, leading commercial vehicle maker, has bagged an order from GSRTC (Gujarat State Roadways Corporation) for supplying 1,290 buses, said a statement on Friday. This order comes closely after the company received orders to supply 2,580 buses from different state transport undertakings recently.

Speaking about this order, Vinod K Dasari, MD, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order from GSRTC. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India.”According to the statement, Ashok Leyland is currently the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world.