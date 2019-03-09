Home Business

Government IT skill requirements to see massive change by 2023

The move to new digital business means that government-level IT organisation needs to adapt to new skills requirements.

Published: 09th March 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

Research firm Gartner predicts that by 2023, 50 per cent of the roles that government chief information officers (CIO) will oversee do not exist today. As per the recent Gartner CIO survey, the transition to digital government is gaining momentum with 53 per cent of digital initiatives in government organisations having already moved from the design stage to the early stages of delivering outcomes.

Additionally, 39 per cent of the survey respondents expects cloud services to be a technology area where they will spend the greatest amount of new or additional funding in 2019.

The move to new digital business means that government-level IT organisation needs to adapt to new skills requirements. For example, as cloud services become more prevalent, the number of data center management roles will decline. Furthermore, the emergence of digital product management is changing how governments think about their services, and this will lead to the emergence of internal digital teams to design and deliver products.

Further in the future, government IT will also accomplish more diversified tasks than today, says Gartner. Public sector agencies will rely on government IT services to address inclusion, citizen experience and digital ethics and these fields require new types of skill sets, such as researchers, designers, and social scientists.

“Government CIOs must employ experts to model and explain how citizens and businesses will need to respond to regulations and policies, and what impact that will have on society, the economy and government revenues,” said Cathleen Blanton, Research Vice-President, Gartner.  

As technologies like artificial intelligence and Internet of things advance, machine trainers, conversational specialists and automation experts will slowly but certainly replace experts in legacy technologies, it feels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gartner Digital government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp