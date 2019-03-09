Home Business

In a first, SBI links deposit, loan to RBI repo rate with effect from May 1

Currently, the repo rate or the rate at which RBI lends money to banks, stands at 6.25 per cent.

Published: 09th March 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a major move aimed at faster monetary transmission, State Bank of India on Friday announced it will link savings bank deposits and short term loans above Rs 1 lakh to the RBI’s repo rate with effect from May 1. 

However, account holders with balances below Rs 1 lakh are exempted from the scheme. This will insulate small deposit-holders and small borrowers from the movement of external benchmarks.

Monetary transmission happens when lenders pass on RBI’s rate cuts as well as hikes to borrowers. Banks are known to delay benefits to customers but quick to pass on any burden due to RBI’s rate revision. 

Currently, the repo rate or the rate at which RBI lends money to banks, stands at 6.25 per cent. SBI’s current effective savings bank deposits rate is 3.50 per cent and it is 2.75 per cent below the repo rate.

Under the new system, SBI will maintain its spreads at a fixed 2.75 per cent, and the savings bank deposits range will change to the extent of any future repo rate changes. Similarly, on the lending side, it will link all the cash credit accounts and overdrafts with limit above `1 lakh to the repo rate with a spread of 2.25 per cent.

Savings bank deposits above Rs 1 lakh constitutes around 33 per cent of SBI’s total deposit books, SBI Managing Director PK Gupta said. Currently, the bank is offering an interest rate of 3.50 per cent for savings bank deposits up to `1 crore and 4 per cent for deposits above Rs 1 crore, he added. 

“This is a major policy decision we have taken. A 25 basis points reduction in the repo rate can result in a 7-8 basis points cut in our MCLR now,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI RBI SBI Loan RBI Repo Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp