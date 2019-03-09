Home Business

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises created 14 per cent more jobs in last four years

Amid all the gloom in the job sector, especially in the corporate world, there’s seems to be a healthy growth in employment among the micro, small and medium enterprises.

Published: 09th March 2019 11:23 AM

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid all the gloom in the job sector, especially in the corporate world, there’s seems to be healthy growth in employment among the micro, small and medium enterprises. The sector not only survived demonetisation, but also was the largest job creator in the last four years with growth of 13.9 per cent, and will continue to be so in the next three years, according to a survey by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Banerjee, Director General, CII points out that the optimism emanates from the fact that government initiatives like the two per cent interest subvention given to all MSMEs and trade receivables e-discounting system (TReDS) would drive future growth leading to more employment. However, that there was a need for greater hand-holding of the MSMEs which are yet to take full advantage of government initiatives, he added.

“Given that the total workforce size according to the labour bureau is estimated at 450 million (projected for 2017-18), the overall job additions work out to 13.5 – 14.9 million per annum,” CII said in the survey. To put the findings in context, the survey mapped the jobs figures against publicly available macro-level data sourced from the Labour Bureau (for total workforce).

Notably, the findings are in stark contrast to the official NSSO data, which shows unemployment rate touched a 46-year high in 2018.

The survey, that covered 1,05,347 MSME firms, also finds that Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana were the largest job generators, while in the case of exporters, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the top three. “Hospitality and tourism, followed by textiles and apparel, and metal products were the other top job-creating sectors,” it stated.

