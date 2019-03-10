Disinvestment target hits Rs 57,523 crore as government sells DCI stakes

By Express News Service

With the recent stake sale in the Dredging Corporation (DCI) to a consortium of four state-owned ports, the Central government’s disinvestment proceeds touched Rs 57, 523.32 crore as against its stiff target of Rs 80,000 crore for 2018-19.

On Friday, the government executed the share purchase agreement where it sold 73.44 per cent holding in DCI at Rs 510 a share — a premium of 17 per cent over the day’s close — to Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Paradeep Port Trust, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust. The sale will fetch the Centre Rs 1,050 crore, said RBSA Advisors, the deal’s adviser.

In February, as much as Rs 10,000 crore came in from Bharat-22 ETF and another Rs 5,379 crore from sale of Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India stake in Axis Bank Ltd. Further, share buyback by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fetched Rs 2,647 crore to the divestment kitty, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, NHPC Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd garnered Rs 992 crore, Rs 398 crore and Rs 137 crore, respectively.

While speculations are rife that the government may miss its ambitious target considering its few successes in the past, it seems confident of meeting the target, albeit unsure if there would be a repeat of last year’s extraordinary performance.

REC sale is now on the final lap. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is likely to dip into its reserves to help the government with the much-needed revenue. The company has already received approvals for the deal from the RBI, SEBI and the Competition Commission of India. The PFC Board has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on March 19 to approve the planned takeover of REC.

Sources indicated that the government would be selling its stake at a premium of about 15-20 per cent, which would enable it to meet the stake sale target. The government stake in HPCL was sold to ONGC last year at a 14 per cent premium and the deal had helped the exchequer mobilise Rs 36,915 crore and exceed the divestment target last fiscal.

In all, the government is moving against the clock with less than a month left. Last week, the Cabinet allowed Alternative Mechanism to decide on the timing, price and quantum of shares of a state-run firm to be put on the block for outright sale. “This will facilitate quick decision-making and obviate the need for multiple instances of approval by CCEA for the same CPSE,” the statement said.

Final ipo of FY19?

State-owned e-commerce firm MSTC Ltd has also received SEBI approval for initial stake sale to raise about I350 crore, which could also be the final Initial Public Offering in this financial year.