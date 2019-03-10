Home Business

Loans, deposits below Rs 1 lakh to remain under MCLR, clarifies SBI

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters in Mumbai that retail loans will continue to be linked to MCLR for the time being, as long-term loans cannot be re-priced frequently.

Published: 10th March 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State Bank of India has clarified that the savings bank deposit rate and loans below `1 lakh will continue under the present MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) system, so that the retail customers are not subject to frequent change in rates in tandem with the interest rates signalled by the Reserve Bank of India.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters in Mumbai that retail loans will continue to be linked to MCLR for the time being, as long-term loans cannot be re-priced frequently.

Kumar’s clarifications come a day after SBI took the lead to be the first bank in the country to link its savings bank deposits and cash credit advances above `1 lakh to an external benchmark, that is the RBI’s repo rate. The new rate system would come into effect from May 1. He said retail loans across the world are not left to market forces and it is only the corporate loans are left to market conditions when it comes to pricing, Kumar said.

Banks have little flexibility on the liabilities side, which makes swift transmission of rates. “Transmission cannot happen only on one side. If transmission has to happen, it has to happen on both sides and that is why SBI came out with this solution,” Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCLR SBI Loans Deposits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp