Loans, deposits below Rs 1 lakh to remain under MCLR, clarifies SBI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State Bank of India has clarified that the savings bank deposit rate and loans below `1 lakh will continue under the present MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) system, so that the retail customers are not subject to frequent change in rates in tandem with the interest rates signalled by the Reserve Bank of India.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters in Mumbai that retail loans will continue to be linked to MCLR for the time being, as long-term loans cannot be re-priced frequently.

Kumar’s clarifications come a day after SBI took the lead to be the first bank in the country to link its savings bank deposits and cash credit advances above `1 lakh to an external benchmark, that is the RBI’s repo rate. The new rate system would come into effect from May 1. He said retail loans across the world are not left to market forces and it is only the corporate loans are left to market conditions when it comes to pricing, Kumar said.

Banks have little flexibility on the liabilities side, which makes swift transmission of rates. “Transmission cannot happen only on one side. If transmission has to happen, it has to happen on both sides and that is why SBI came out with this solution,” Kumar said.