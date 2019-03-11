Home Business

CII roadmap for political parties to achieve 8 per cent growth

The CII said it has shared the manifesto with all the major political parties, national and regional, for their consideration and inclusion in their party manifesto.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrajit Banerjee

Chandrajit Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

As the Election Commission formally announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, the India Inc has released its own election manifesto to provide an economic roadmap for the political parties.

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Sunday released a ‘Suggested Election Manifesto’ for political parties, covering a range of subjects including agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and environment to achieve an average growth rate of 8 per cent per annum in the next five years.

“After extensive discussion with industry members and experts from various fields, we have evolved key suggestions to make an India of economic strength, technological vitality and moral leadership towards India@75 in 2022. We believe that political parties will consider these suggestions and include them in their manifesto,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General at the CII.

The CII said it has shared the manifesto with all the major political parties, national and regional, for their consideration and inclusion in their party manifesto.The manifesto envisages a continued high pace of reforms, enabling India to take a lead in a world of multiple transformations in the global and technology environment, Banerjee said.

The industry body has called for compressing Goods and Services Tax rate slabs to 2 or 3 per cent and lowering corporate income tax to 18 per cent with no exemptions to make Indian tax rates globally competitive.

“The CII advocates that for strategic PSEs, government stake should be lowered progressively in phase 1 to 51 per cent, in phase 2 to 26 per cent and in phase 3 to Nil. For other PSEs, the government should exit from business within five years,” the manifesto said.

Among others, it has suggested raising public expenditure on education to 6 per cent of the GDP, making vocational training part of curriculum and incentivising better performance of teachers with upgraded digital school infrastructure, especially, in rural schools.

“The CII-suggested manifesto highlights administrative, judicial and police reforms. We also recommend the highest priority on education, health care and infrastructure, among other sectors,” Banerjee added. On electoral reforms, the CII suggests devising a model for simultaneous elections of Parliament and state legislatures from 2024.

CII manifesto

Tax

Compressing of GST rate slabs to 2 or 3 per cent
Lowering of corporate income tax to 18 per cent

Divestment

Government stake should be lowered progressively in Phase 1 to 51 per cent; in Phase 2 to 26 per cent and in Phase 3 to nil.
For other Public Sector Enterprises, the government should exit from business within five years

Social spending

Raising public expenditure on education to 6 per cent of the GDP
Raising of public spending on health 3 per cent of GDP
Funding for Research and Development must be raised to 1 per cent of GDP

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Confederation of Indian Industries Suggested Election Manifesto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp