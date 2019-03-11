Johnson and Johnson told to pay Rs 74.5 lakh to patient for faulty hip implant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on the recommendations of the central expert committee and the state-level committee, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has directed Johnson and Johnson to pay Rs 74,57,180 to the first patient from Mumbai who received faulty hip implants made by the firm.

The government released its statement just an hour before the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is the first time that a patient will be compensated for the faulty ASR (Articular Surface Replacement) hip implant used in India between 2004 and 2010. As per the data, surgeries were conducted on as many as 4,700 people in India before J&J recalled the implants globally.

The CDSCO has directed the compensation to be paid within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order.

In November 2018, the Union Health Ministry approved a formula for determination of compensation for patients who had received, prior to August 2010, ASR hip implants manufactured by DePuy International Limited, UK subsidiary of J&J.