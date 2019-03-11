Home Business

Johnson and Johnson told to pay Rs 74.5 lakh to patient for faulty hip implant

This is the first time that a patient will be compensated for the faulty Articular Surface Replacement hip implant used in India between 2004 and 2010.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Based on the recommendations of the central expert committee and the state-level committee, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has directed Johnson and Johnson to pay Rs 74,57,180 to the first patient from Mumbai who received faulty hip implants made by the firm.

The government released its statement just an hour before the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This is the first time that a patient will be compensated for the faulty ASR (Articular Surface Replacement) hip implant used in India between 2004 and 2010. As per the data, surgeries were conducted on as many as 4,700 people in India before J&J recalled the implants globally.

The CDSCO has directed the compensation to be paid within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order.
In November 2018, the Union Health Ministry approved a formula for determination of compensation for patients who had received, prior to August 2010, ASR hip implants manufactured by DePuy International Limited, UK subsidiary of J&J.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Johnson and Johnson faulty hip implant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp