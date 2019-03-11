Home Business

LG aims 40 per cent market share in home AC segment in India 

LG India claimed to have around 38 per cent share in the inverter room AC segment in 2018, a growth of 28 per cent, even though the market was almost flat last season.

Published: 11th March 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South Korean consumer electronics maker LG is aiming to garner around 40 per cent market share of the inverter air conditioner market in India this summer, betting on its range of energy efficient products with advance features, said a top company official.

LG India claimed to have around 38 per cent share in the inverter room AC segment in 2018, a growth of 28 per cent, even though the market was almost flat last season.

The company, which sells a range of ACs through over 20,000 points of sale across India, expects a faster growth rate from the non-metro and tier III markets, besides the metros, which are the highest contributors to the company's sales.

The company expects 70 per cent AC sales to come from its highly energy efficient 5-star range, the segment in which LG India is extending its product portfolio.

"We have a market share of 38 per cent in the inverter AC sales; and this year we are aiming to have around 40 per cent," said LG Electronics India VP Home Appliances and Air Conditioners Vijay Babu.

The Indian room AC market is expected to be around 5 million units, with over 20 companies competing in the segment.

Commenting on the company's new products for this season, Babu said, "We have improved the lineup with wi-fi and other features such as good designs with good aesthetic sense and colours."

This season, LG has a line up of 54 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the AC segment in which company has increased the range of 5-star units to 28, he added.

The company, as per its strategy, has shifted its entire lineup to energy efficient inverter AC in 2017.

It also has a range of six windows ACs.

On market demand, Babu expects good growth in the non-metro and tier III cities driven by demand for LG's energy-efficient range.

"The penetration of AC sales is only 5 per cent in India and has huge space for growth," he said.

At present, 50 per cent of LG's sales comes from its distributors and rest from others, while sales from the online channels contribute around 3 to 4 per cent of the total.

Babu said LG has also earmarked Rs 50 crore for marketing and branding campaign for ACs this season, in which around 30 per cent would be spent on digital platforms.

LG India, at present, has a capacity to roll out around two million units of ACs from two plants situated at Noida and Pune.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LG Indian market air conditioner market air conditioner sales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp