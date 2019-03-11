Home Business

Prices of BLF fall in most tea producing states in February 

In January 2019, the prices of tea at BLFs were Rs 114.46 per kilogram in Darjeeling plains, whereas for the subsequent month this had been Rs 100.54 per kilogram.

Published: 11th March 2019 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

tea plantations, tea plantation workers

Prices at BLF in the largest tea producing state of Assam showed a decline in some areas (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Prices of CTC tea produced by the bought leaf factories (BLF) across the major tea producing states of the country have shown a decline in February as compared to January this year, Tea Board sources said.

In January 2019, the average prices obtained by BLF across all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh was 138.97 per kilogram, as compared Rs 108.36 per kilogram in the same state in the following month, they said.

Prices at BLF in the largest tea producing state of Assam also showed a decline in some areas.

While in January, the prices at Cachar was 144.43 per kilogram, it declined to 130.50 per kilogram in the subsequent month.

In Goalpara in Assam, the prices registered in February was the highest across all BLFs in India at Rs 137.95 per kilogram, it was lower at Rs 111.17 per kilogram in the previous month, the sources said.

Regarding West Bengal, prices had fallen in February as compared to those in January.

In January 2019, the prices of tea at BLFs were Rs 114.46 per kilogram in Darjeeling plains, whereas for the subsequent month this had been Rs 100.54 per kilogram.

Similar trend had been observed at Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri where the prices for January and February were Rs Rs 110.75 (Rs 118.69) and Rs 104.66 per kilogram (Rs 117.91), according to sources.

In the last month December of 2018, the prices of BLF was the highest at Rs 191 per kilogram registered in Arunachal Pradesh, while in Assam it was Rs 155.51 per kilogram while in Darjeeling plains in West Bengal it was Rs 124 per kilogram, they said.

The apex industry body of tea planters Indian Tea Association (ITA) had expressed concern that the proportion of production by BLFs were in excess of 50 per cent of the overall which had the potential to cause disruption in the market.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bought leaf factories Tea market Tea tea producing states BLF Tea Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp