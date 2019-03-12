Home Business

Factory output dips at 1.7 per cent, inflation hits 3-month high of 2.57 per cent

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018.

Published: 12th March 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output growth stood at 1.7 per cent in January, mainly on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector, while retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 2.57 per cent in February.

The IIP number saw a steep fall from the 7.5 per cent growth recorded in January 2018.
During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4 per cent as against 4.1 per cent in the same period the previous fiscal, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday.
Economic growth slowed to a five-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in October-December, and the government estimate for the financial year ending this month has been revised downwards to a five-year low of 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: Industrial growth slows to 1.7 per cent in January

While retail inflation rose to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent during February, mainly due to higher food prices, it was still well below the RBI benchmark. Retail inflation stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018. Food inflation was in the negative at 0.66 per cent.
Analysts say this makes a strong case for another rate cut by the RBI when it announces its next monetary policy in April.

“With the headline inflation reading at 2.57 per cent and industrial production surprising on the downside at 1.7 per cent, there clearly is a case and space for one more rate cut of 25 bps by RBI in April to support growth,” Rajni Thakur, Economist, RBL Bank, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Retail inflation Consumer Price index Food inflation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp