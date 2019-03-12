Factory output dips at 1.7 per cent, inflation hits 3-month high of 2.57 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output growth stood at 1.7 per cent in January, mainly on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector, while retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 2.57 per cent in February.

The IIP number saw a steep fall from the 7.5 per cent growth recorded in January 2018.

During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4 per cent as against 4.1 per cent in the same period the previous fiscal, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Economic growth slowed to a five-quarter low of 6.6 per cent in October-December, and the government estimate for the financial year ending this month has been revised downwards to a five-year low of 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent.

ALSO READ: Industrial growth slows to 1.7 per cent in January

While retail inflation rose to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent during February, mainly due to higher food prices, it was still well below the RBI benchmark. Retail inflation stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018. Food inflation was in the negative at 0.66 per cent.

Analysts say this makes a strong case for another rate cut by the RBI when it announces its next monetary policy in April.

“With the headline inflation reading at 2.57 per cent and industrial production surprising on the downside at 1.7 per cent, there clearly is a case and space for one more rate cut of 25 bps by RBI in April to support growth,” Rajni Thakur, Economist, RBL Bank, said.