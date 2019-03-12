How to Deal with your Old Device Data while Getting your New Samsung S10

By Online MI

“I have recently got a brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 and I don’t know how to do Samsung transfer. Is there any smart solution to transfer my old phone’s data to Samsung S10?”

A friend of mine recently got a Samsung Galaxy S10 and asked me this question. This made me realize that a lot of people might be encountering the same issue as well. When we switch our phones, this is probably something that we all go through. After all, we don’t want to lose our important files while switching our phones. To resolve this, you can use a Samsung PC studio or a dedicated data transfer tool. In this post, I will quickly discuss two of these tried and tested solutions.

dr.fone – Switch: A one-click phone to phone transfer solution

This is certainly the easiest way to switch to your new Samsung S10 from any existing smartphone. All you need to do is connect both the devices, open the application, and start the samsung transfer process. With just a single click, you can move your photos, videos, contacts, audios, call logs, messages, and so much more. You can move from an existing iOS or an Android device to your Samsung without any data loss. The tool runs on every leading Windows/macOS version and even offers a free trial.

The tool provides a direct phone to phone data transfer solution with an intuitive user-friendly interface.

It supports the transfer of all the major types of data like contacts, call logs, messages, photos, videos, and so much more.

You can transfer data from your old iPhone or any other Android device to your new Samsung Galaxy S10.

There is also an option to choose what kind of data you wish to transfer.

The quality of the content is not affected in the process.

Your data is not stored anywhere in between as the tool provides an extremely secure solution.

To use dr.fone – Switch to transfer your data from one phone to another, follow these steps:

Step 1: Connect both the phones

Firstly, launch the dr.fone toolkit on your computer and from its home, pick the “Switch” module. Furthermore, connect both the smartphones to your system using working cables.

Step 2: Choose what you wish to transfer

In no time, both the devices will automatically be detected by the application. Their snapshots will also be provided. You can view them and click on the flip button to change their positions. Ideally, your Samsung S10 should be the target phone. Subsequently, you can also select the type of data you wish to move.

Step 3: Start the Samsung Transfer

Sit back and wait for a while as your data would be moved from your existing phone to Samsung S10. Just make sure that you don’t close the application or disconnect your devices.

In the end, you will be notified when the process is successfully completed.

That’s it! You can now disconnect both the devices and access the transferred content on your S10.

dr.fone – Transfer (Android): A Complete Samsung PC Studio

With dr.fone – Switch, you can switch phones instantly without any data loss. Though, if you wish to manage your Samsung device like a pro, then use dr.fone – Transfer (Android). It is a complete Samsung PC studio that will let you manage your smartphone data. You can move all kinds of content between your Samsung device and computer. Furthermore, it can also be used to transfer data from one phone to another or between Samsung and iTunes (without using iTunes). There are dedicated tabs on the interface so that you can preview your data and further manage it.

It is a multi-purpose Samsung device manager that can transfer data between Samsung and computer (Windows or Mac).

You can also import or export data to/from your Samsung and another connected smartphone.

There is also a provision to transfer data between iTunes and your Android, without using iTunes altogether.

It features a user-friendly interface with different tabs for each data type. You can transfer your contacts, messages, photos, videos, audios, and more.

The tool also comes with numerous advanced features. For instance, there is a dedicated file explorer, a ringtone maker feature, etc.

Since it provides a preview of your data, you can perform a selective transfer and further manage your data quite easily.

Using dr.fone – Transfer (Android) to do Samsung transfer with your computer is extremely easy. Here’s how you can do it.

Step 1: Connect your phone to the system

To start with, launch the dr.fone toolkit on your computer and from its home, visit the “Transfer” section.

Also, connect your phone to the system and wait for it to be detected. The interface will display its snapshot with some shortcuts as well.

Step 2: Preview and select your data

As you can see, the interface has different tabs for various data types. You can visit any category to view your data. For instance, if you wish to manage your pictures, then visit the “Photos” tab. Here, you can view all the saved photos and albums. If you wish to transfer them to your computer, then you can select the content of your choice.

Step 3: Import/export your data

In case if you wish to move data from your phone to computer, click on the export button (after making the appropriate selection). You can choose to export data to your PC or any other connected phone.

Similarly, you can add data to your phone as well. Just click on the import icon on the toolbar. Choose to add files or a folder. A browser window will open so that you can select the content you wish to add.

Since dr.fone – Transfer (Android) is a dedicated Samsung PC studio, you can easily manage your data with it. There are tons of other features that it offers as well. Though, if you wish to perform a device to device Samsung transfer, then you can simply try dr.fone – Switch. Both of these tools are a part of the dr.fone toolkit and provide smart and reliable solutions. Download the toolkit right away and never face any problem with Samsung data transfer.

