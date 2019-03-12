OYO to invest Rs 1,400 crore in India and Nepal operations in 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: OYO said on Tuesday that it will invest Rs 1,400 crore ($200 million) in its India and South Asia businesses over 2019 as part of efforts to increase infrastructure and strengthen technology and internal capability. OYO also added Collection O to its existing portfolio of budget- to mid-segment hotel chain brands.

The company plans to expand its presence in India to over 259 cities, 8,700 buildings and 1,73,000 rooms. OYO also launched its first in-app SoS button for emergency assistance, with options to contact the 24x7 OYO Safety response team as well as local law enforcement authorities.

Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India and South Asia, said: “Key priorities as identified by the business for the year include delivering superior quality of product and service for every OYO brand, with a focus on safety and security, winning hearts and minds while expanding our presence deep and wide, focused fast-paced growth while making partnering with OYO the most attractive entrepreneurial opportunity for asset owners, a greater and deeper engagement among all OYOpreneurs, and continuously evolve to become the most-loved hotel brand.

Today, with the further investment of `1,400 crore and the launch of mid-market brand Collection O hotels, I think we are all set to ensure our customers get the best experience and prices like always - but just a little better than yesterday. ”