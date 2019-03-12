Home Business

Public Sector Banks in no hurry to link repo with interest rates

While some of them do admit that ultimately linking to repo rate might happen but they are not firm on the time of such commitment.

Published: 12th March 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Public sector banks are in no hurry to follow big brother SBI in linking their deposit and lending rates to the RBI's repo rate, which may further irk the Reserve Bank of India for not transmitting the lower interest rates to the customers.

While some of them do admit that ultimately linking to repo rate might happen but they are not firm on the time of such commitment.

Also, several PSU banks have not responded when asked if they planned to go for the external benchmark linking with repo rate.

A Punjab National Bank source said, "No decision has been taken, but bank will take a call soon. Other banks have to follow suit sooner or later."

A Bank of India source said no such decision has been taken. Bank of Baroda did not respond to the queries sent on the same. These banks, along with SBI, corner majority of the lendings and deposits. The IDBI Bank which has LIC as promoter too did not respond to queries.

ALSO READ | In a first, SBI links deposit, loan to RBI repo rate with effect from May 1

The SBI had caused a raised eyebrow when it linked deposit, loan interest to RBI's repo rates voluntarily.

While the RBI guidance was to pass on the benefit of falling interest rates to borrowers by linking lending rate to an external benchmark, SBI also linked its savings bank rates (over a limit of Rs 1 lakh) to the external benchmark.

By doing this SBI became the first bank to announce linking its interest rates on deposits and loans to an external benchmark from May 1, 2019. This was expected to be followed by peers.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in February met the top lenders asking them to pass on the benefit of repo rate cut to the customers after it had reduced its repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent.

Many bankers said the mismatch between deposits and credit growth, and competition from the government for small-savings offering over 8 per cent returns in many schemes, raise their cost of capital, restraining them to transmit monetary policy easing.

The 25 basis-point cut in repo rate is too small to have any impact on lending rates just yet, they had said. The lending rate offered by commercial banks is in the range of 8.15 per cent to 8.55 per cent.

Anil Gupta, vice-president and sector head of financial sector ratings ICRA said: "All PSU banks will follow it. There was a diktat from the RBI to banks to link lending rates from April 1 onwards.

"For them earning a stable spread is more important. For them it is important if their lending rates are going down, then their liabilities (deposit rates) should also go down and vice versa to maintain the stable margin to cover operating costs and earn profits."

"There was need for regulatory requirement here to transmit the lower rates to the small borrowers.

"Linking the savings deposit rate with policy rate will help faster re-pricing of liabilities for banks and help in protecting their profit margins", Gupta said.

PSU banks are cautious and "are not in favour of cutting rates as deposits and household financial savings are at low-level even while policy rates are down; the rates paid by the government on small savings are significantly higher than bank deposit rates.

"Savings schemes of the government through post offices return between 7-9 per cent annually along with tax benefits, while over a two year term deposit with banks, give them a return of 6.8 per cent.

"Bank deposits are also growing at a much slower pace than credit forcing lenders to offer higher rates to get depositors. While bank lending has been growing at more than 14 per cent year-on-year as of February, deposit growth has been at 9 per cent," as per RBI data .

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Repo Rate Interest Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp