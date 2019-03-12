Home Business

‘Rude crude to weigh on refiners’ earnings in 2019’

After a lackluster 2018, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of oil marketing companies is set to improve only modestly in 2019, said Moody’s.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a lackluster 2018, the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of oil marketing companies is set to improve only modestly in 2019, said Moody’s.In the December quarter, most refiners reported large declines in earnings due to sizeable inventory valuation losses as oil prices fell substantially. Refiners with  a legal mandate to hold crude inventory or those with an extensive network of pipelines were the most impacted.

For instance, Indian Oil Corporation, which holds large volumes of crude in its oil transportation pipelines, reported inventory losses to the tune of $1.5 billion. Stripping out the one-off impact of inventory valuation losses, earnings of refiners still fell in Q4 as gasoline spreads weakened on oversupply concerns.

However, there seems to be no respite in sight. Unfavourable crude differentials, coupled with high input cost and soft refining margins, will continue to weigh on earnings in 2019. “High refinery input costs, coupled with soft refining margins, will keep a lid on earnings recovery for refiners. We have consequently lowered our aggregated EBITDA projection for 2019 to $24 billion from $27 billion,” said Rachel Chua, a Moody’s assistant vice-president. 

Chua expects higher regional crude price to continue to drive up Asian refiners’ feedstock costs relative to US refiners, and to eat into refining margins, although margins will likely improve in the second half of the year, given the stronger middle distillate demand and narrowing crude differentials. 

