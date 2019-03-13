Home Business

Broadcast media urged to regulate itself

The secretary of the I&B ministry has urged the broadcast media to regulate itself, as the media is capable of understanding the impact of its content on audiences.

By Katya Naidu
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The secretary of the I&B ministry has urged the broadcast media to regulate itself, as the media is capable of understanding the impact of its content on audiences. “A wise man in Delhi will not know better than the media itself. I always preferred self-regulation and less regulation, which is clearly spelt out instead of a class monitor sitting around with a stick,” said Amit Khare, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, as he delivered the keynote address at FICCI Frames being held in Mumbai. 

Broadcast content is currently not regulated. However, there has been speculation that website and online content might come under scrutiny due to the graphic content that is available. Adult and violent content come with a warning that indicates that age group that is suitable to. Khare urged broadcasters to take the initiative towards regulation, which will help the sector grow. Khare also said that the government was working towards a national broadcast policy focusing on changing technologies that are transforming the media and entertainment industry. 

Khare said that the government had taken many initiatives to ensure that this key growth sector got the attention it required. “We have set up a film facilitation office which provides single-window clearance for all the permissions required to shoot in India,” he said.

