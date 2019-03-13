KIND Bars Introduces KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars Made with Wholesome Nut Butter that Tastes Good

By Online MI

NEW YORK (March 5, 2019) – KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND), a food company known for improving different snack categories for the past 15 years, has released a KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack that is 100% whole grain.

“Since day one, KIND has been obsessed with upholding our brand promise – to create innovative, premium foods that are both healthy and tasty,” says KIND’s CEO and Founder, Daniel Lubetzky. “KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars continue that commitment.”

Like all our snacks, KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars are created in line with the KIND Promise – the main ingredients in all KIND® snacks will always be nutrient-dense.

“At KIND, we are committed to empowering people to make healthy eating choices. We saw this as an opportunity to elevate the current nut butter market with a snack that meets our nutritious standards,” says Stephanie Perruzza, Registered Dietitian and Health & Wellness specialist at KIND.

KIND Nut Butter Filled Snack Bars have a 100% whole grain coating and a creamy nut butter center, topped with crumbled nuts and a chocolatey sprinkle. Find our snack bars at www.kindsnacks.com and retailers nationwide in two tasty flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter and Honey Almond Butter.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to make the world a little kinder one snack and act at a time. KIND was born out of its founder’s desire to manufacture snacks that are healthy, tasty, wholesome and nutritious. What started off as a line of premium Fruit & Nut bars sparked the creation of a new, healthier snacking category. Today, we have a range of over 70 snacks that offer solutions to many different occasions.

Our recipes include nutrient-dense, premium ingredients like nuts, seeds, whole grains and fruit, which health experts recommend for a healthy diet. What’s more, all our snacks are gluten-free, contain no genetically engineered ingredients, and do not include sugar alcohol or other artificial sweeteners.

Kindness has always been at the core of our business. KIND was also founded with a social mission, The KIND Movement, which celebrates and inspires the kindness. Today, the Movement is brought to life through the brand, our snacks and The KIND Foundation. Visit kindsnacks.com to learn more about us, our products and The KIND Movement.

Contact: Jenna Thornton

jthornton@kindsnacks.com

O: (212) 616-3006, ext. 214