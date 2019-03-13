Real interest rates remain high as banks say no room for cuts

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

Nothwithstanding RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ 25 bps (basis points) repo rate cut last month, banks are refusing to be equally generous.

SBI wasted no time slashing interest rates by a pitiful 5 bps, while others like Bank of Baroda cut rates by a relatively respectable 10 bps. Lenders say there’s simply no room to cut rates and they are making no bones about it.

Experts agree with banks, both public and private, and lay the blame squarely on the central bank for pursuing a tight monetary policy (high policy rates) for longer periods than the situation demanded. Consequently, investments took a hit and are unlikely to bounce back unless real interest rates (after adjusting for inflation) moderate.

Currently, SBI’s MCLR for three-years is 8.75 per cent, and so is ICICI Bank’s at 8.8 per cent. Considering inflation averaging at 3-4 per cent, real interest rates are steep by at least 4 per cent. On the other hand, when inflation averaged at 9.7 per cent in 2013-2014, benchmark prime lending rates stood at 9-10 per cent, leading to a high-investment, high-growth phase.

While policy makers argue that it’s this availability of cheap money that led to bad, unviable projects, it can’t be completely denied that the prevailing high real rates are hampering investments and to an extent growth and job creation.

One of the reasons banks aren’t budging is because unless they cut deposit rates, interest rates on loans can’t be tweaked. And for deposit rates to be reduced, the onus is on the government to first bring down rates on EPF and other small savings schemes, after which banks will follow suit.

Analysts also expect the central bank to cut its overnight lending or repo rate at its April Monetary Policy meeting by at least 25-50 bps to front-load rate cuts. Besides, it may also undertake more open market operations to reduce bond yields across all maturities.

Meanwhile, the outcome of a tight monetary policy wasn’t a complete failure either. Thanks to former central bank Governor Urjit Patel’s hawkish stance, the inflation beast is skillfully tamed and is now at a historical low of 2 per cent. However, much depends on the future behaviour of food, fuel and non-fuel items.