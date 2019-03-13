REIT IPO: Embassy Office Parks to raise Rs 4,750 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Embassy Office Parks REIT (real estate investment trust), a joint venture between the Bengaluru-based real estate developer and global investment firm Blackstone, plans to raise around Rs 4,750 crore in what would be the country’s first REIT listing.

Embassy Office Parks REIT as per the term sheet circulated, will offer around 15.8 crore units at Rs 299 to Rs 300 a unit, and the anchor book will open on March 15. The IPO bid is slated to open on March 18 and close on March 20, and the issue is likely to be listed on April 3 on the National Stock Exchange. This would be in all likelihood the last of the IPOs for the current financial year, and a first-of-its-kind opportunity for property developers to raise money in a market starved of funds.

Strategic investors have agreed to subscribe to the REIT units amounting to Rs 876 crore.