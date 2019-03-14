Alternatives to Uber and Ola in Goa

By Online MI

In Search of a reliable Cab Service

Availability, or the lack thereof, of taxis for commute within Goa has long been a pain-point for travellers. One can either rent a scooter or a car, which is not recommended if one is planning to drink and have a good time, or one can make use of the existing taxis in Goa which are heavily unionized and provide their services at arbitrary and high premiums. Those who come from cities often wonder if there is a similar taxi service to Ola and Uber for Goa. The answer, of course, is a resounding YES. Savaari Car Rentals is a great alternative to Ola and Uber in Goa. Savaari’s presence in Goa is extensive and longstanding, going back more than a decade. This makes it clear that Savaari is neither a new player nor an outsider. It has been providing best-in-class service in Goa, with doorstep pickups, trained chauffeurs and premium cars at extremely affordable prices. Savaari is not just an alternative transport service for Ola and Uber, but operates in a class of its own, providing end-to-end solutions for all your travel needs.

Savaari’s Offerings

Ola and Uber and companies of their ilk focus primarily on local travel and shorter itineraries. Savaari’s products cover the entire gamut of transport/logistic that a traveller might require. The packages offered by Savaari include:

Local Rentals- Full day and half day cabs (for 4, 8 or 12 hours) are the most popular rental packages for Goa. This is ideal for travellers and residents who wish to do local sightseeing and travel in and around Goa including both North and South Goa. Further, travellers can book cabs from specific beaches and from their doorstep, whether it is Vasco and Panjim or Madgaon, Calangute, Baga or Arambol. Airport Cabs- Many tourists wonder, “Is Ola available in Goa airport?”. The fact is that neither Ola, nor Uber are operational in Goa and tourists will find in Savaari, a great alternative, but at affordable and economical prices. Travellers can book a cab from Dabolim airport to anywhere within Goa state. Whether you book it to South Goa, all the way till Palolem, or whether you stick to the North. Further, Savaari’s exceptional on-time service and superior comfort will ensure that you are never late for a flight and can avoid long queues at the airport. Outstation: Outstation is one of Savaari’s primary offerings and this is the same for Goa as well. One can book a cab from Goa to any destination city. Whether you wish to travel to Karwar, to Gokarna, to Maharashtra or even far-flung places like Hyderabad or Bangalore.

In short, Savaari saves you the hassle of booking multiple cabs, following up with drivers and paying unrealistic bills. Savaari’s transparent billing process ensures that customers are not surprised at the end of the trip and there are no hidden charges. Further, Savaari offers 24x7 customer support pre-trip, post-trip and during the trip to quickly resolve any issues that might arise at any stage of your journey. Indeed, safety is of prime importance and Savaari’s drivers are trained to prioritize the safety of their passengers and deliver a seamless experience. With Savaari, even Goa’s loneliest roads are now, completely safe and secure. Get dropped to your resort, travel to the best nightclubs in North Goa, experience the sunrise in South Goa, go shopping in Panjim and commute worry-free all day all night- all of this with Savaari.

Travel where you want, how you want

Savaari has a multitude of car options customers can choose from. These include-

Tata Indica or equivalent, for small groups of friends and budget travellers. Sedans: Toyota Etios or equivalent cars, for slightly larger groups and more comfort.

Innovas, 6 and 7-seater, as well as the premium Crysta variant. Luxury: Honda City, Toyota Camry or Corolla, for added comfort and additional leg room.

With this expanded roster of cars, Savaari provides many more options to consumers than taxi apps like Ola and Uber. If you wish to experience real freedom in Goa, then travel with Savaari!