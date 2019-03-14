Home Business

Rupee slips 24 paise to 69.78 against USD in early trade

The local unit opened weak at 69. 75 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69. 78 down 24 paise over its last close.

Published: 14th March 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee-Dollar

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee fell 24 paise to 69.78 against the US dollar in opening trade Thursday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks and rising crude oil prices.

Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in overseas market weighed on the domestic currency. However, sustained foreign fund inflows and higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The local unit opened weak at 69. 75 at the interbank forex market, then fell further to 69. 78 down 24 paise over its last close.

The currency, however, pared the initial loss and was trading at 69.63 at 0920 hrs. The rupee Wednesday had strengthened by 17 paise to close at a two-month high of 69.54 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 2,722.28 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.37 per cent to trade at USD 67.80 per barrel.

Indian bourses rallied in early trade Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 128.39 points up at 37,880.47 and Nifty at 11,374.99 points, up 33.20 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee rate Rupee opening rate Rupee against dollar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp