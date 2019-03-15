Home Business

Benelli eyes chunk of  mid-segment market

Eyeing opportunity in the 250-800cc segment, Italian two-wheeler maker Benelli will launch 5 bikes in the India this year and expand its reach in up to 35 cities.

Published: 15th March 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Eyeing opportunity in the 250-800cc segment, Italian two-wheeler maker Benelli will launch 5 bikes in the India this year and expand its reach in up to 35 cities. The motorcycle-maker, which is in its second innings in India with a new partner in Hyderabad-based Mahavir Group, may set up a manufacturing plant too.

Vikas Jhabakh, managing director of Benelli India said that the firm strongly feels that the mid-weight motorcycle category will continue to grow fast and given their expertise and R&D strengths, they can make a strong impact.

“We anticipate this segment to grow at 20-25 per cent year-on-year. We want to grow faster than the industry,” Jhabakh said, adding that the company has already launched two bikes in the same segment and will be launching two more this year. The fifth bike in the India pipeline has not been confirmed yet.
While at present Benelli ships in its models under as completely knocked down (CKD) units, it might consider setting up a local manufacturing plant in the future. “We are exploring the idea of setting up a manufacturing facility, location of which is not finalised yet. Benelli will directly participate in it,” Jhabakh said.

Beside driving in new bikes, the other key focus area will be to expand its reach in the domestic market. “The primary goal for us is to build a strong network across the country and connect with customers. We will be having up to 40 dealership networks across 30-35 cities by the end of this year,” the managing director added. 

Having originally launched operations in 2014, the firm pointed out that it presently has around 6,000 owners across the country. In the ongoing year (CY2019), they plan to sell another 2,000 units.
Queried on how Benelli will differentiate its products from those of well established competitors, Jhabakh said unique design and their ability to make quality bikes at affordable prices was a key differentiator.
“Our recently launched TRK 502 is a 500cc bike but has a great road presence. It has no direct competition with other bikes. Soon, we will be launching a scrambler bike in the 500 cc segment which again has no competition in the given price range. The only competition it will have is Ducati’s Scramblers, but again they are priced around `10 lakh,” he said.

The TRK 502 is priced at `5 lakh and the adventure-ready TRK 502X comes at `5.4 lakh. 
While the company has ambitious plans to make a mark in the fast growing domestic market, it faces tough competition from a host of existing and upcoming players. Homegrown automaker Royal Enfield continues to dominate the mid-weight segment and newcomers like the revamped Jawa have made a significant impact. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benelli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp