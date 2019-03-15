Blue Star launches 75 models to mark 75th jubilee

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Blue Star Limited, air conditioning and commercial refrigeration manufacturer, launched 75 new models of room air-conditioners on Thursday to commemorate its platinum jubilee.

The company, which reported a total turnover of over `4,600 crore last year, eyes enhancing its market share to 13.5 per cent share in this financial year. “We continue to make significant investments in product development, after-sales service as well as brand building and are confident of enhancing our market share to 13.5 per cent in this financial year,” joint managing director of the company B Thiagarajan said.

The company will also invest around `80 crore in research and development and another `55 crore in the advertising of its products. Thiagarajan, who will be taking charge as managing director soon, said the company is committed to develop customised, modern and sophisticated products that can compete globally.

Speaking about the newly launched products, he said that the “superior and stylish” models also include energy-efficient inverter ACs capable of delivering 30 per cent extra cooling over and above rated capacity. This enables a faster temperature pull-down even in larger rooms during peak summer days, thereby consuming less power and leading to significant savings on electricity costs.

The range of these inverter ACs starts from `33,790. Further, consumers can also avail finance with easy EMI options and cash back offers via Blue Star’s tie-ups with banks and finance firms.