Home Business

Government banking on advance tax collection to meet direct tax target of Rs 12 lakh crore

Lower buoyancy in tax collection has affected the fiscal math and efforts are being made to make up for the shortfall.

Published: 15th March 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With fiscal math under pressure due to lower buoyancy in tax collection, the government is eyeing advance tax payment to meet the revised Budget target of Rs 12 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

According to sources, efforts are being made to make up for the shortfall in direct tax collection, but the revised target seems to be daunting. The government had earlier estimated Rs 11.5 lakh crore mop-up from direct tax collection.

The increase of Rs 50,000 crore in the interim Budget 2019-20 has made the task of achieving the revised target a difficult proposition for the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), sources said adding the shortfall seems to be imminent.

However, the clarity on the exact quantum of the shortfall would emerge only after the final figure of advance tax collection comes, sources said. Net direct tax collection during April-January of this fiscal stood at Rs 7.89 lakh crore against Rs 12 lakh crore targeted for the entire fiscal.

To meet the shortfall, CBDT chairman PC Mody held a meeting with senior tax officials to review collection figures ahead of the deadline of advance tax payment of Friday. Besides, the board has been issuing an advisory asking the taxpayers to pay the fourth and last installment of advance tax for the current fiscal.

Under the Income Tax Act, any assessee, including salaried employee whose estimated tax liability for a year exceeds Rs 10,000 needs to pay advance tax.

With the tax department staring at the deficit in the collection, there are apprehensions that corporates may have to pay more in the last installment and claim a refund in the next fiscal. As a result of this, the gap between the target and actual realisation is narrowed for the current fiscal.

It is to be noted that the government has been putting on a brave face as far as meeting the direct tax collection target is concerned. "On direct taxes, we are reasonably confident of (meeting the target). But on the indirect tax front, there may be some shortfall," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Thursday.

The government in the interim Budget revised customs collection target from Rs 1.12 lakh crore to Rs 1.30 lakh crore. GST collection is pegged at Rs 6.43 lakh crore, which is lower than the targeted Rs 7.43 lakh crore. GST collection, however, is expected to rise to Rs 7.61 lakh crore in the next fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Board of Direct Taxes Direct Tax target Direct tax collections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp