Home Business

‘Religare firms diverted Rs 2,315 crore to benefit Singhs’ 

The top court further asked the Singh brothers to sit with their accountants and figure out a way to pay off their debts and honour their commitments. 

Published: 15th March 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh outside Supreme Court after the hearing on Daiichi plea in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Naveen kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: THE Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in an order on Thursday, said investigations prima facie proved Religare Finvest and Religare Enterprises had diverted funds amounting to Rs 2,315.09 crore to ultimately benefit former promoters Shivinder Mohan Singh and Malvinder Mohan Singh. 

SEBI said notices have been issues to the concerned on the basis of the forensic audit that revealed funds diversion. It has also asked Religare Finvest and Religare Enterprises to recall the loans in the interest of the investors. While giving 21-days time for response, SEBI has ordered that the entities shall not dispose off any assets or divert funds without its approval. Further, it said Malvinder and Shivinder Singh shall not associate themselves with the affairs of both the companies involved in any manner till further directions.
Separately, hearing a contempt plea filed by Japanese pharmaceutical firm Daiichi Sankyo, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Singh brothers, who were also former promoters of Fortis Healthcare, to explain how they would honour the over Rs 3,500 crore award as ruled by a Singaporean Arbitration Tribunal in the drugmaker’s favour. 

Daiichi had moved court for securing over Rs 3,500 crore of the foreign arbitration award in its favour. It had also got the stake sale of Fortis Hospital to IHH Healthcare Berhad, Malaysia, stopped by way of an interim order from the apex court. The Fortis Healthcare Board had, in July 2018, approved a proposal from IHH Healthcare to invest Rs 4,000 crore by way of preferential allotment for 31.1 per cent stake.
The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also pulled up Shivinder, saying that since he is no more a ‘Sadhu’ now, he should start thinking about how to pay back the money.
Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, representing Daiichi, told the bench that while Malvinder claims he is trying to pay off all debts, Shivinder says he has become a Sadhu.

On this, CJI Gogoi told Shivinder, “You are telling us that you have nothing to do with business anymore and that your brother is looking after it since you have renounced the world. If you have a debt to pay, your renouncing the world wouldn’t matter to us.”

When Shivinder’s lawyer PS Patwalia said that “Mr Shivinder has come back to the world in December 2017,” the CJI retorted, “Oh! That’s good. Now that your lawyer says you’ve come back to the world, start thinking about money.” 

The top court further asked the Singh brothers to sit with their accountants and figure out a way to pay off their debts and honour their commitments. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp