Home Business

Willing to work collectively on loans to Jet Airways, say banks

Public sector bank chiefs on Thursday said they are willingly to work collectively on any decision to lend Jet Airways that is looking for funds to tide over the crisis. 

Published: 15th March 2019 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Public sector bank chiefs on Thursday said they are willingly to work collectively on any decision to lend Jet Airways that is looking for funds to tide over the crisis. 
Punjab National Bank and Bank of India both expressed willingness to lend as part of a consortium.
“Any emergency loan to Jet Airways will be part of an overall resolution plan,” Sunil Mehta, chief executive officer, Punjab National Bank told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event. 

He said the joint forum of lenders is considering the resolution offer made by Etihad, Jet’s equity partner. 
Earlier the airline had denied having received `2,050 crore as emergency funding from PNB.
Bankers are working on a resolution under the “Shashakt” plan, led by State Bank of India. In February the Jet Airways Board had approved a bank-led provisional resolution plan, where banks would swap debt for equity, making them the majority shareholders. 

Shareholders had also approved the plan to increase the equity of the company and also for swapping debt to equity at an aggregate value of `1.

Bank of India’s chief executive officer Dinabandhu Mohapatra also said the bank would be willing to support the airlines along with other banks, without giving any specific details. 
“Unless you support, there will be destruction of value. We have to protect the value and the airline,” Mohapatra told reporters.

Jet Airways, which had to curtail its operations in a big way due to the cash crunch, had also asked for an emergency funding of `750 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp