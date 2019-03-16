Embassy Office Parks REIT allots rs 1,743 cr to anchor investors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After months of delay, the first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is set to be listed on bourses. The Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by global private equity firm Blackstone Group and Bengaluru-based developer Embassy Property Developments, has allotted 5,81,05,600 units at `300 per unit, aggregating to `1,743.17 crore. Through this Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open on March 18, the REIT plans to raise `4,750 crore — the largest this year.

Through this IPO, promoters of the fund will sell 10 per cent stake to the public. Proceeds of the fund will be used to repay debt and acquire the Embassy One assets in Bengaluru, currently held by Embassy One Developers Private Limited.

The issue is made through a book-building process wherein 75 per cent of the issue, excluding the strategic investor’s portion, will be allotted to institutional investors and 25 per cent to non-institutional investors. An investor has to apply for a minimum lot of 800 units and in multiples of 400 thereafter, implying that one has to invest a minimum of `2.40 lakh to apply for the shares. Once the IPO is listed, trading will be done for a minimum lot of `1 lakh.

MSTC IPO extended

The IPO of MSTC Ltd, the state-owned e-commerce and trading firm, has been extended by three more working days and would close on March 20, it said. The price band accordingly has been revised to `120-128 from `121-128 currently.