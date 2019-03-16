Home Business

Pankaj Kumar to helm Sterlite Copper as Vedanta plant tries to tide over crisis

In addition to the unit’s copper operations, Kumar will also oversee operations at Malco Energy Limited and Fujairah Gold.

Published: 16th March 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid struggles to reopen its smelter plant that was shut following allegations of high pollution levels, Vedanta on Friday named metals industry veteran Pankaj Kumar as the chief executive of Sterlite Copper.Kumar replaces P Ramnath, who led Sterlite for eight years. “My tenure as the CEO has been an eventful journey, and as is the case with any journey, there have been numerous ups and downs,” Ramnath, who will continue as an advisor to the company, said in a statement. Under Ramnath, the smelter was ordered shut at least twice, including for an alleged gas leak in 2013.

In addition to the unit’s copper operations, Kumar will also oversee operations at Malco Energy Limited and Fujairah Gold. He has been previously associated with Sterlite Copper and has also worked at Hindustan Zinc, Tata Steel and Adani Ports, in a career stretching over 29 years. “It is an honour to be back in a place that feels like home,” he said.

Sterlite Copper, which operates a 4 lakh-tonne-per-year smelter at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, was forced to shut its plant by the state in May, and is estimated to have lost more than $200 million since. On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to allow reopening of Vedanta’s Sterlite plant, but granted the company liberty to approach the high court. Last month, the apex court declined to allow reopening of the plant, and directed Vedanta group to approach the Madras High Court for the same.

