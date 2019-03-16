Home Business

SBI launches cardless cash withdrawal at its ATMs

The State Bank of India on Friday launched cardless cash withdrawal facility for its customers using the YONO app from its ATMs across the country. 

Published: 16th March 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The State Bank of India on Friday launched cardless cash withdrawal facility for its customers using the YONO app from its ATMs across the country. Customers, who have the YONO app installed in their smartphones, can generate one-time six-digit PIN number via app. Once a request for withdrawing cash is placed, a six-digit code will be sent to the user’s phone via SMS. This can then be entered into a nearest SBI ATM to withdraw cash within half an hour.

This facility would be available at 16,500 SBI ATMs. The limit is currently fixed at Rs10,000. “There are currently several issues with debit cards, identity theft, skimming, cloning … it is becoming increasingly unsafe for customers to use debit cards,” said Rajinish Kumar, SBI chairman. 

The bank, he said, is trying to ultimately eliminate debit cards to make transactions more secure and also for the customer convenience. This facility of one-time PIN-generated transaction would also be extended to POS (point of sales) transactions, Kumar said.“The launch of YONO Cash makes SBI the first bank to offer this service in the industry. The ATMs enabled for this service will also be termed as YONO Cash Point,” the bank said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI YONO app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp