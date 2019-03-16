Yamaha eyes 12% market share in premium segment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor Company on Friday said it will focus on launches of premium motorcycles in India in future, as it aims to significantly increase its market share in the fast-growing segment.“At present, we have a single-digit market share in the 150CC/`1 lakh-plus motorcycle segment. We aim a market share of 12 per cent in the segment by the end of the year on the back of new launches,” said Ravinder Singh, senior vice-president, strategy and planning, Yamaha Motor India.

Yamaha on Friday launched the most affordable addition to Yamaha India’s MT range — MT-15, priced at `1.36 lakh. It already has another 150CC motorcycle in this segment — the R15 V3, launched last year. It also has 250CC FZ25, a naked bike with a slightly bigger engine, launched in 2017.The company aims to sell around 60,000 units of the MT series this year and would also look at bringing higher powered models like MT-03 depending on market demand.

Singh said that with two plants, in Surajpur and Chennai, fully operational now, the company won’t have any supply constraints now. He said that the company had invested `1,500 crore between 2014 and 2018 to increase Yamaha’s total production capacity in India to 1.7 million units per year.

While Yamaha made it clear that it doesn’t plan to launch smaller engine bikes, it will enhance its scooter range to offer more vehicles in the entry-level category. At present, Yamaha has 5 per cent market share in the Indian scooter market.

The MT-15 makes 19.3 PS power at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.7 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The liquid-cooled, four-stroke 155CC-powered engine is mated to a six-speed transmission system. It also gets single-channel ABS. The MT-15 primarily challenges the likes of KTM 125 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

Toyota to hike prices of some models from April

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said that it will increase prices of some of its products from next month in order to offset rise in input costs. “We have been absorbing additional costs through a bouquet of cost reduction measures including refinement in production process. However, considering the trend of continuous increase, we are constrained to pass on a small portion to the customers,” Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s deputy managing director N Raja said in a statement. The company, however, did not disclose the models that would become costlier.