Eight of top 10 companies add Rs 1.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,42,643.2 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank stealing the show as the biggest gainers.

During the past week, the Sensex surged 1,352.89 points or 3.68 per cent to close at 38,024.32 on Friday. Following the positive momentum in the market, eight front-line firms from the top-10 list witnessed rise in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were on the gainers side, while HUL and ITC suffered losses. The market valuation of RIL zoomed Rs 35,500.21 crore to Rs 8,38,355.65 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) jumped Rs 33,724.93 crore to Rs 6,12,846.54 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank surged Rs 16,676.22 crore to Rs 2,52,871.75 crore. The m-cap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 16,487.42 crore to Rs 2,54,995.66 crore and HDFC advanced by Rs 16,084.35 crore to Rs 3,40,171.21 crore.

SBI's valuation moved up by Rs 14,680.99 crore to Rs 2,65,685.69 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained Rs 6,716.77 crore to Rs 7,65,561.53 crore. Infosys added Rs 2,772.32 crore to Rs 3,14,060.64 crore in its valuation.

On the other hand, ITC's m-cap fell by Rs 1,347.76 crore to Rs 3,56,481.45 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went down by Rs 508.7 crore to Rs 3,67,702 crore. In the ranking of these front-line firms, RIL was placed at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.