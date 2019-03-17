Home Business

Eight of top 10 companies add Rs 1.4 lakh crore in market capitalisation

Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were gainers with  TCS, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and various other companies while Hindustan Unilever and ITC incurring losses.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank, Reliance industries

While the market valuation of RIL zoomed to Rs 8,38,355.65 crore, HDFC Bank's market capitalisation increased to Rs 6,12,846.54 crore. (File photo| Agencies)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,42,643.2 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL and HDFC Bank stealing the show as the biggest gainers.

During the past week, the Sensex surged 1,352.89 points or 3.68 per cent to close at 38,024.32 on Friday. Following the positive momentum in the market, eight front-line firms from the top-10 list witnessed rise in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

Reliance Industries (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were on the gainers side, while HUL and ITC suffered losses. The market valuation of RIL zoomed Rs 35,500.21 crore to Rs 8,38,355.65 crore.

HDFC Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) jumped Rs 33,724.93 crore to Rs 6,12,846.54 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank surged Rs 16,676.22 crore to Rs 2,52,871.75 crore. The m-cap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 16,487.42 crore to Rs 2,54,995.66 crore and HDFC advanced by Rs 16,084.35 crore to Rs 3,40,171.21 crore.

SBI's valuation moved up by Rs 14,680.99 crore to Rs 2,65,685.69 crore, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained Rs 6,716.77 crore to Rs 7,65,561.53 crore. Infosys added Rs 2,772.32 crore to Rs 3,14,060.64 crore in its valuation.

On the other hand, ITC's m-cap fell by Rs 1,347.76 crore to Rs 3,56,481.45 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went down by Rs 508.7 crore to Rs 3,67,702 crore. In the ranking of these front-line firms, RIL was placed at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Market Capitalisation February Reliance industries HDFC Bank MCap february

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp