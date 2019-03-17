Grasim gets income tax demand of L5,872 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Grasim Industries, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, said the income-tax (I-T) department has issued a tax demand of Rs 5,872.13 crore, relating to the merger of Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL) and demerger of Aditya Birla Financial Services (ABFS) in 2017. The company said it has sent its detailed submissions to the notices and that the order “is not tenable in law”.

The I-T department first issued a show cause notice in February, and subsequently revised it on March 1, asking why the scheme of merger and allotment of shares on merger and demerger be not considered as “deemed dividend” (under Section 115-0 read with Section 115-Q of the Income Tax Act) to the shareholders.

As per the merger scheme executed in 2017, shareholders got three shares of Grasim for every 10 shares of ABNL and seven shares of ABFS for every one share of Grasim. ABFS was demerged and later listed as Aditya Birla Capital.

The deputy commissioner of income-tax has alleged that the demerger, as per the scheme, was not in compliance with Section 2 (19AA) of the Income Tax Act.