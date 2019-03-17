Home Business

Grasim gets income tax demand of L5,872 crore

The deputy commissioner of income-tax has alleged that the demerger, as per the scheme, was not in compliance with Section 2 (19AA) of the Income Tax Act.

Published: 17th March 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Grasim Industries, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, said the income-tax (I-T) department has issued a tax demand of Rs 5,872.13 crore, relating to the merger of Grasim and Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL) and demerger of Aditya Birla Financial Services (ABFS) in 2017. The company said it has sent its detailed submissions to the notices and that the order “is not tenable in law”.

The I-T department first issued a show cause notice in February, and subsequently revised it on March 1, asking why the scheme of merger and allotment of shares on merger and demerger be not considered as “deemed dividend” (under Section 115-0 read with Section 115-Q of the Income Tax Act) to the shareholders.

As per the merger scheme executed in 2017, shareholders got three shares of Grasim for every 10 shares of ABNL and seven shares of ABFS for every one share of Grasim. ABFS was demerged and later listed as Aditya Birla Capital.

The deputy commissioner of income-tax has alleged that the demerger, as per the scheme, was not in compliance with Section 2 (19AA) of the Income Tax Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp