Home Business

IL&FS to receive first set of bids under asset monetization process on Monday

The cash-starpped group will later consider bids for Rs 8,000 crore renewable energy business that was put on the block in November 2018.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

IL and FS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cash-strapped IL&FS group will receive first set of bids under asset monetization process on Monday as part of resolution process, according to sources.

The company's board will later consider bids for Rs 8,000 crore renewable energy business that was put on the block in November 2018, the sources said. This will be the first set of bids that will be opened under asset monetization process as part of resolution process by government-appointed and Uday Kotak-led new board, they added.

The group, which is sitting on the debt of about Rs 94,000 crore debt, had decided to sell assets in various verticals, including roads, education, renewable energy, and broking in November last year. The renewable assets of the group include operating wind power plants with an aggregate capacity of 873.5-mw, and under-construction such plants with 104 mw capacity.

ALSO READ| IL&FS Board asks SFIO, ED to probe 14 IFIN directors

It also includes the solar power business, under which it has around 300-mw of under-construction projects. Japan's Orix is the joint venture partner in the wind power business and the completion of sale of this business is expected to reduce IL&FS debt of about Rs 5,000 crore. When contacted IL&FS spokesperson declined to comment on the same.

According to sources, nearly two dozen firms had participated in the expression of interest sought by the company that ended on December 10, 2018. Several companies, sources said, have completed their due diligence of the underlying assets.

However, the completion of entire process and shortlisting of the final bidder will take a few weeks as multiple processes are involved.LIC is the single largest shareholder with over 25 per cent stake in IL&FS and Orix Corp owns a little over 23 per cent.

IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust holds 12 per cent in the company. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, HDFC and Central Bank of India hold 12.56 per cent, 9.02 per cent and 7.67 per cent, respectively, in the cash-strapped company. The country's largest lender SBI has around 7 per cent stake in the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS group IL&FS crisis IL&FS bids Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp