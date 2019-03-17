Home Business

RBI Governor to hold pre-policy meet with trade bodies and rating agencies on March 26

The meeting comes before the finalisation of the bi-monthly policy by a six-member Monetary Policy Committee before the general elections.

Published: 17th March 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee review. (PTI photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold discussions on March 26 with representatives of trade bodies and credit rating agencies on interest rate and steps to boost economic activities, said sources. The meeting, which comes ahead of the next financial year's first MPC meet scheduled for April 4, is aimed at broadening the consultation process, they added.

The bi-monthly policy, to be finalised by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), assumes significance as it would be announced just a week before the commencement of the seven phase general elections beginning April 11. "The pre-policy consultation meeting" with the governor will take place in Mumbai on March 26, the sources said.

Besides trade bodies, including industry chambers and rating agencies, the governor has also called representatives of the All India Bank Depositors' Association. Das has been meeting industry chambers, non-banking financial companies, bankers, government representatives and rating agencies to elicit their views on different aspects of the economy and the measures they expect from the central bank.

Soon after taking charge as the 25th governor of the RBI in December 2018, he had promised to take all stakeholders, including the government, along on key policy issues to maintain growth while keeping inflation under check.

While the RBI cut the interest rate in its February monetary policy after a gap of 18 months, industry has started clamouring for another rate cut as retail inflation is below the RBI's benchmark of 4 per cent and need for boosting growth is pressing.

There have also been complaints that banks do not pass on the entire benefit of policy rate cut to borrowers. Last month, the governor had held meeting with top officials of public and private sector banks to discuss rate transmission and persuade them to pass on the benefit of lower interest rates to the consumers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee RBI governor meeting Shaktikanta Das RBI credit rating agencies meeting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp