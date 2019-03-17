Home Business

SEBI aims reducing rights issue listing time

The market regulator cited mitigating external risks such as market volatility and uncertainty of financial markets as the reason behind the move.

By PTI

KOLKATA: After reducing time to list shares on the stock exchanges post-closure of initial public offerings (IPOs), markets regulator SEBI is aiming to cut down the time for listing of rights issue shares, an official said.

In September last year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) decided on reducing the time to list shares on the bourses after IPO to 3 days from the present 6. The SEBI directive is likely to come into effect from July this year.

SEBI had cited mitigating external risks such as market volatility and uncertainty of financial markets as the reason behind the move."SEBI aims to reduce the listing of IPO shares to 3 days from 6 days now. It is supposed to be introduced for IPOs from July 2019 onwards. Now, the regulator is working on simplifying the rights issue process," Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) VP (operations) Nitin Ambure told PTI. "I hope the number of days for listing the rights issue shares may come down to 8-10 days from about a month now.This may happen in phases, also depending on the regulator's final decision," he said.

Ambure was in the city to participate at a discussion on demat of unlisted shares at the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce here. The markets regulator has involved stakeholders such as depositories and transaction advisors in the rights issue listing simplification process, just like it engaged exchanges and depositories for IPO shares, he said.

From April onwards, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be introduced as an alternative payment option for retail investors and SEBI has already cleared a proposal on it. National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) is also being tested.

Analysts said the new payment mechanisms will make Applications Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) mechanism less attractive to investors. ASBA was introduced by the regulator so an investor does not lose out interest component on the application money.

Earlier, the process of normal allotment of shares for IPOs took almost a month. Ambure said SEBI had granted relaxation for processing Demat Request Number from the current 15 days to 30 days in the wake of unusual surge in requests for dematerialisation in recent months. As of now, the transfer of shares in the demat form is mandatory.

Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge's Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918.
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
