Home Business

Despite last year’s blues, ELSS still a bang for the buck

However, several advisors agree that while ELSS still remains attractive, investors must not put all eggs in one basket.

Published: 18th March 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many investors are weighing their options in the Equity-Linked Saving Schemes (ELSS), thanks to the election year, highly volatile market, the devastating impact of IL&FS defaults and the average performance of markets last year.

ELSS are funds that invest their assets in stocks, with a lock-in period of three years. On average, these funds have delivered returns of 12-15 per cent over long-term (3-5 years), which is low on risk and high on returns, compared to other tax instruments. One can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh in the ELSS, on which one can claim tax deduction under Section 80C of Income Tax Act.

Some investors have been wary of the negative returns from some ELSS funds yielded in last one year and also the 10 per cent tax on long-term capital gains of over Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. 

Tax experts brush aside these concerns.

“ELSS still remains an attractive option for tax-saving, compared to other tax saving instruments. On average, these funds have delivered returns of 13-15 per cent by three-five years, which is still the best among all other options. You cannot just see one-year returns (ELSS schemes give),” said Rajesh Malhotra, a personal finance expert with Axis Bank.

According to AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data, the Q4 of FY 2017-18 witnessed ELSS inflows worth Rs 9,881 crore, the highest among all the four quarters in the financial year.

However, several advisors agree that while ELSS still remains attractive, investors must not put all eggs in one basket. They should judiciously distribute it over other schemes as well; one should ideally have one’s investments spread among two-three schemes for risk diversification, they say.

“While ELSS has delivered better returns, risks are higher. Then there is National Pension Scheme and Public Provident Fund. A good tax-saving option is to wisely look at your portfolio, so that you have a good mix of long-term, short-term and post-retirement portfolio,” said Ratnesh Jain, an Ahmedabad-based personal tax expert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Equity-Linked Saving Schemes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp