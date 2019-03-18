Home Business

Measure your risks and pass the buck to insurance companies

The fundamental objective of insurance is to provide a means to offset the burden of financial loss.

Published: 18th March 2019 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Financial help, Insurance

Express Illustration

By pv subramanyam
Express News Service

The fundamental objective of insurance is to provide a means to offset the burden of financial loss. Think of insurance as a premium paid for “transfer of risk”. An alternate method of dealing with risk. You are paying an insurance premium (small cost) so that you do not have to pay a big sum later on. 

A couple of days ago, I got a mail saying, “Insurance is a waste of money. I am 62 and never needed it.” I couldn’t believe it! It was such an amazingly stupid statement. “I” have not needed it does not mean “nobody” needs it. So, it’s quite foolish to talk like this. It can be akin to “nobody has ever stolen from our house, so I do not need to lock it at night”. Sounds convincing? No, right?

Here are a few old thoughts on insurance. Life or general, insurance is largely about answering some questions like “what if… goes wrong?”
Think of insurance as a means to offset the burden of financial loss. You are paying a small cost to avoid paying the total cost of a catastrophic loss (such as your house burning down). It’s fairly obvious that you may not insure your mobile phone (you can afford to carry that risk on yourself) but will insure your house (the burden of this risk is too heavy to carry). So, you transfer the ‘house risk’ by paying a premium. You place the ‘mobile loss risk’ on your self. As simple as that!


A sound insurance programme should answer the “what ifs” in your life. 
For example: What if you were faced with a major medical expense? (Think: Health & illness insurance).
What if you were unable to work for a long period of time due to a severe illness or accident? (Disability insurance and/or critical illness insurance)

What if your most important employee dropped dead? (Keyman insurance)
What if a fire destroyed many of your personal possessions? (Home owner’s insurance)
What if an employee stole data from your company (D&O insurance)
What if you were involved in an automobile accident? (Auto insurance)
What if you were to die tomorrow? Who will protect your income flow? (Life insurance)

So, if there are some more “what if” kind of questions, just see whether the risk can be measured. If it can be measured, it can be transferred. Transfer costs money (premium) and the benefits are — the insurer will pay all genuine claims. That’s all.

If you are confused about which unit-linked policy to buy, buy term insurance. Choose the cheapest one for a term that covers your working life. If you are 33 years of age and will work till your age of 55, you need a 22-year term plan. Check out Birla Sunlife, LIC, HDFC Life insurance, Kotak, SBI, ICICI Prudential, Max Life, Aviva, MetLife… doesn’t matter, choose the cheapest term insurance. If you are still not happy with leaving money in your bank account, go and get a unit-linked plan or a whole-life plan or an endowment plan or a money back plan!
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
insurance LIFE INSURANCE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp