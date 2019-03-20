Home Business

Dover Corporation on aggressive talent hunt in India

With global imprints in energy, engineered systems, fluids, refrigeration and food equipment, the $7 billion revenue company is aiming for a big expansion in the Indian market.

Published: 20th March 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

JAIPUR: Dover Corporation, the US-based manufacturer of industrial products, is on an aggressive talent hunt in India, a senior company executive has said.

With global imprints in energy, engineered systems, fluids, refrigeration and food equipment, the $7 billion revenue company is aiming for a big expansion in the Indian market.

"We plan to organise career fairs and look for collaborations with Indian universities to hire talent," said Girish Juneja, Chief Digital Officer, Dover Corporation.

The company, which employs over 24,000 people globally, has nearly 2,500 employees at its offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Baroda and Noida in India.

"India is doing great on being digital. The country is a great source of talent and we want to be more visible in India. With 43 companies operating globally, we are now looking forward to hire more people from Indian universities," Juneja told IANS during a telephonic interaction from Bengaluru.

Dover is into acquiring companies and they run independently under three segments: Engineering systems, Fluids, Refrigeration and Food Equipment

The company has some key clients in India like Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), among others.

Juneja said that Dover is also planning to create new revenue streams from the Indian market.

"There is a lot changing in the world of technology. Humans are now supplemented at work by robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Digitalisation is impacting all businesses as well as the civil society," he added.

The company, which has manufacturing facilities in the US, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, China and Brazil, launched a manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai two years back.

The plant follows latest global manufacturing practices and produces dispensers which come with advanced fraud-resistant features.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dover Corporation Dover Corporation talent hunt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp