Dover Corporation on aggressive talent hunt in India

By IANS

JAIPUR: Dover Corporation, the US-based manufacturer of industrial products, is on an aggressive talent hunt in India, a senior company executive has said.

With global imprints in energy, engineered systems, fluids, refrigeration and food equipment, the $7 billion revenue company is aiming for a big expansion in the Indian market.

"We plan to organise career fairs and look for collaborations with Indian universities to hire talent," said Girish Juneja, Chief Digital Officer, Dover Corporation.

The company, which employs over 24,000 people globally, has nearly 2,500 employees at its offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Baroda and Noida in India.

"India is doing great on being digital. The country is a great source of talent and we want to be more visible in India. With 43 companies operating globally, we are now looking forward to hire more people from Indian universities," Juneja told IANS during a telephonic interaction from Bengaluru.

Dover is into acquiring companies and they run independently under three segments: Engineering systems, Fluids, Refrigeration and Food Equipment

The company has some key clients in India like Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), among others.

Juneja said that Dover is also planning to create new revenue streams from the Indian market.

"There is a lot changing in the world of technology. Humans are now supplemented at work by robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Digitalisation is impacting all businesses as well as the civil society," he added.

The company, which has manufacturing facilities in the US, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, China and Brazil, launched a manufacturing facility in Navi Mumbai two years back.

The plant follows latest global manufacturing practices and produces dispensers which come with advanced fraud-resistant features.