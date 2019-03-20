Jet Airways is on 'verge of collapse', says pilots' union

By PTI

MUMBAI: The pilots' grouping of Jet Airways has said that the airline is on the "verge of collapse" and that they are facing lot of financial hardships without any relief in sight.

Flagging concerns about non-payment of salaries, the National Aviators Guild (NAG) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We fear that the airline is on verge of collapse and this will leave thousands of people unemployed and change the dynamics of aviation as fares will increase due to reduction in capacity and travelling public will face major inconvenience," the letter said.

ALSO READ | Government looks at providing Jet Airways' unused airport slots to other domestic airlines

On Tuesday, the pilots' body warned that they would stop flying from April 1 unless there is clarity on the resolution process and salary dues by end of this month.

In the letter sent to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the guild said that since last seven months, the salary payouts for pilots have been sporadic.

"The pilots and engineers are now almost three months behind salaries and facing a lot of financial hardships with no relief in sight," it said.

The guild said that uncertainty and financial difficulties are causing extreme stress to pilots and engineers.

"Stress in this section of employees can easily compromise safety and is not at all desirable in a profession that demands the highest levels of alertness and safety," it added.

The guild represents around 1,000 domestic pilots. On Wednesday, NAG members held a meeting in the national capital wherein they endorsed Tuesday's decision to stop flying from April 1.

The meeting was attended by around 100 pilots, according to a pilot.