Home Business

Post Maruti’s decision to cut production, stock falls for fifth day in a row

On Tuesday, MSIL’s stock closed at Rs 6,816 per share on BSE, 1.35 per cent lower than the previous day’s closing.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSIL) decision to cut down its production has not gone down well with investors, as the carmaker’s share prices registered a decline in stock markets for one more trading day. On Tuesday, MSIL’s stock closed at Rs 6,816 per share on BSE, 1.35 per cent lower than the previous day’s closing.

MSIL shares have fallen for the fifth straight session on Tuesday. On Monday, the stock tumbled over 4 per cent intra-day and closed 2.56 per cent lower at Rs 6,910.35. The stock has plunged 22.27 per cent in the last one year as compared to a 13.3 per cent rally in Nifty and a 21.14 per cent fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Industry analysts said that MSIL’s decision to cut down production is a clear indication that demand for passenger vehicles (PV) has slowed down in domestic as well in global markets.

“This announcement is a clear admission of the demand pressures that auto companies have been facing in the last few months. In fact, since the liquidity squeeze that manifested in October last year, the demand for consumer automobiles has been under consistent pressure,” said Amarjeet Maurya, AVP-Mid Caps, Angel Broking. 

Maruti recently decided to cut production of cars by 26 per cent to just 1,26,000 units in March 2019, as compared to 1,72,000 units it manufactured in March 2018.

The exercise by MSIL is looked at as its effort to cut down inventory level with the dealer showrooms. While the recent data released by dealers associations (FADA) said that inventory level of PVs at dealer showrooms is at alarming levels, situation at Maruti showrooms is expected to be not that grim. Experts feel that full production at MSIL will resume in three months.

“Inventory level at MSIL is around 40- 45 days, which is not as bad as others. I think full production at MSIL will resume by July, when election results are announced and markets would be gearing up for festive season. Further, there will be a significant pre-BS-VI buying rush,” said Puneet Gupta, associate director (research), IHS Markit.

Hyundai, Kia invest $300 mn in Ola to develop EVs

New Delhi: Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia have together invested $300 million in ride-hailing company Ola to jointly develop electric vehicles ecosystem and fleet services for global markets. The firms will also aim to develop EVs and charging infrastructure customised for Indian market

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India MSIL Maruti Suzuki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp