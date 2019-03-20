Zomato introduces tamper-proof packaging in 10 cities including Hyderabad and Bengaluru

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Wednesday said it has pushed tamper-proof packaging in 10 cities in India to add an extra layer of safety for food deliveries. The safety seals are made from a single material polymer and are completely reusable and recyclable.

The company would also launch biodegradable versions of packaging, Zomato said in a statement. "This packaging will be 100 per cent tamper proof, once the food is sealed by the restaurant, the packet can only be opened by cutting off the top-end strip," it added.

In the first phase, this packaging is introduced in 10 cities - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Nagpur and Vadodara - it said in a statement.

Subsequently, it would be introduced in over 180 cities where Zomato's online ordering and food delivery services are present, it added. " 'Zomato Safely Sealed' is our latest attempt at adding an extra layer of safety, ensuring our users receive food as good as it was when it was prepared in the kitchen," Zomato Food Delivery CEO Mohit Gupta said. Over 5,000 restaurant partners are sealing their food using the packaging, he added.

Founded by Deepinder Goyal, Zomato is a restaurant reviews, restaurant discovery, food delivery and dining out transactions platform providing information for over 1.4 million restaurants across 24 countries.