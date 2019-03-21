Embassy Office Parks IPO oversubscribed 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Embassy Office Parks’ REIT IPO was subscribed 2.58 times by the evening of third and concluding day of the subscription period, according to data from the stock exchanges.

A JV between Embassy Group and Blackstone, Embassy Office Parks planned to raise around Rs 4,750 crore in what is billed as India’s first REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) listing.

The institutional investors’ portion (75 per cent) was subscribed 2.15 times. The rest non-institutional investor portion saw subscription of 3.10 times. A fixed rental yield plus a potential for capital appreciation made REIT investments in the commercial real estate place attractive for institutional and high net-worth investors.

“Fresh investments are expected in commercial real estate as yields have been higher at 8-9 per cent as against 3-4 per cent in residential sector,” said Surendra Hiranandani, Founder & Director, House of Hiranandani.

REITs will provide boost to commercial real estate, he said, adding a large global and domestic institutional investors had started increasing their exposure to the segment over last few years in expectation of REITs.