Home Business

Pierer Industrie in talks with Bajaj Auto for 48 per cent stake in KTM

Pierer Industrie holds approximately 62 per cent of the shares of KTM Industries which in turn holds approximately 51.7 per cent of the shares of KTM.

Published: 21st March 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto Ltd. plant in Pune. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto and Austria's Pierer Industrie AG have started discussions to assess the possibility of transferring Bajaj's 48 per cent stake in KTM AG to KTM Industries AG, with the Pierer-Group continuing to retain the controlling majority over KTM Industries AG. "Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj will now evaluate the proposals in detail. The transaction decision is targeted to be made in the second quarter of 2019," Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

At present, Pierer Industrie AG holds approximately 62 per cent of the shares of KTM Industries AG. The listed company KTM Industries AG holds approximately 51.7 per cent of the shares of KTM AG. "If Pierer Industrie AG and Bajaj decide to execute the transaction, KTM Industries AG will examine the legal and economic requirements and conditions of a capital increase by contribution in kind from the existing authorised capital of the company.

The authorised capital enables a capital increase of up to 50 per cent of the existing share capital," the filing added. Bajaj Auto said if the transaction is executed, KTM Industries AG's stake in KTM AG would increase from current 51.7 per cent to approximately 99.7 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KTM Industries Pierer Industrie Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto KTM stake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp